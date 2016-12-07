Chase Sapphire Reserve’s popular perks will cost JPMorgan as much as $300 million this quarter

JPMorgan Chase found itself absorbing an avalanche of sign-ups for the Sapphire Reserve credit card earlier this year, as points junkies flocked to the promise of the card’s lucrative benefits. Now the bank will have to account for the cost of its 100,000-point bonuses for new card holders—to the tune of $200 million to $300 million in this quarter alone. According to Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., JPMorgan may not break even on the card until 2022.