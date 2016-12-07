Apple blames “external physical damage” for exploding iPhones in China 

In the wake of eight recent reports of iPhones that exploded or caught on fire while being used or charged, Apple is blaming “external physical damage” for the incidents. In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the company said it is busy analyzing and testing the devices that experienced “thermal events,” insisting that “we treat safety as a top priority and have found no cause for concern with these products.” Apple’s chief rival, Samsung, has faced a publicity crisis over worldwide reports of exploding Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.
A report issued by the Shanghai Consumer Council included the account of one woman whose iPhone 6s Plus blew up in August, “shattering the screen and leaving the battery and back of the phone blackened,” per the AFP.