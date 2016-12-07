Apple’s iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is planning to make a U.S. investment

The Taiwan-based manufacturer of iPhones, iPads, and other digital devices has confirmed it is planning to make an investment in the U.S., reports Bloomberg. In a statement, Foxconn said, “While the scope of the potential investment has not been determined, we will announce the details of any plans following the completion of direct discussions between our leadership and the relevant U.S. officials. Those plans would be made based on mutually-agreed terms.” Foxconn’s announcement comes after president-elect Trump has repeatedly said he wants to see Apple move manufacturing back to the United States. However, until Foxconn details its planned investment it’s impossible to know what, if any, manufacturing will be coming to the U.S.