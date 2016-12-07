Apple Pay is now accepted at 35% of U.S. merchants

Apple Pay head Jennifer Bailey announced the new numbers at the Code Commerce conference in San Fransisco, reports the Verge. To put that figure into perspective, Apple Pay was only accepted at 4% of merchants just two years ago. Bailey said one of the reasons for the rise of Apple Pay is because people have been annoyed by the new EMV chip cards: “Once you figure out you have to dip, you wait a while, you wait a while,” before hearing the beep–and you still need to remove your card from your wallet. But Bailey says Apple won’t be using EMV annoyance in its Apple Pay marketing. “Knocking EMV is not necessarily the way to go. I think it’s to increase acceptance and work with great partners.”