Report: Pebble Time 2 and Pebble Core pre-orders will be cancelled after Fitbit buyout

Fitbit is close to closing its deal to purchase Pebble, reports Bloomberg. The amount which Fitbit will be paying for the company is “less than $40 million” and is mainly about acquiring its software, including the Pebble OS, apps, and cloud services, as well as talent acquisition. Bloomberg says Fitbit isn’t interested in Pebble’s hardware and that the Time 2 and Pebble Core smartwatches that were successfully funded by backers on Kickstarter in May will be cancelled and refunds issued to all those that backed the devices.