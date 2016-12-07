Netflix launches video previews to help users decide what to watch

With its ever-increasing content, the company is hoping its new video previews will aid in discoverability and allow viewers to better find content they’ll enjoy, the company wrote in a blog post:
What’s a video preview? For starters, video previews aren’t teasers or traditional trailers. They are specially designed video synopses that help members make faster and more confident decisions by quickly highlighting the story, characters and tone of a title. In developing this experience, our testing showed that people watched more of a story, demonstrating these previews helped them browse less and watch more.