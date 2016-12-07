advertisement
Apple Music now has 20 million subscribers

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Apple announced its 20 million subscribers Apple Music milestone just three months after reporting 17 million users in September, reports Billboard. That means Apple Music gained 3 million more subscribers in just three months—a 15% increase. Another interesting note: Apple says that 60% of Apple Music users have not bought content from the iTunes Music Store in the last year.

