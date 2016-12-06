American Apparel tries to reassure nervous workers they won’t lose their jobs

In a letter reviewed by Fast Company , American Apparel’s leadership wrote to employees to update them about the ongoing negotiations about the company’s sale. The auction of the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail business will be taking place on January 9 and 12.

They say, “We do not anticipate that there will be any employment terminations taking place on January 7th as a result of the bankruptcy. After this date, we will have more clarity on the go-foward plan, depending on which buyer or buyers succeed, and how they wish to move forward.”

Reading between the lines, there is a decent possibility that some proportion of American Apparel workers will lose their jobs January 8.