HTC’s female CEO thinks VR has a woman problem

Standing at the front of the room, looking out at a sea of men (and just a smattering of women), HTC CEO Cher Wang knew that before she could kick off the first Vive X Demo Day, celebrating what the 20 participants in the company’s first virtual reality accelerator program have built, she had to make a social statement.
“I’m still thinking there’s not very many women here,” Wang said. “We should make more content for the other 50% of the population.” The few women applauded. The men were, for the most part, silent.