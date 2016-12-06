Verizon taps gas on 5G rollout, paving the way for high-speed Internet in new markets

Verizon will begin experimenting with implementation of its 5G network in a select group of small towns next quarter , CEO Lowell McAdam said earlier today at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference .

“We won’t be charging for the service, but we will be learning from it and figuring out the distance between the transmitter and the receiver in a 5G environment,” McAdam said.

The video-friendly 5G wireless standard, which is capable of connection speeds on par with that of fiber optic cables, will better position Verizon to compete with cable companies for subscribers and with media and technology companies for ad dollars. In the telecom giant’s existing wireline and wireless business divisions, growth has been stagnant.