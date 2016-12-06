Disney embraces its empire image with a giant Death Star at Epcot

When the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise in 2012, online jokesters were quick to compare the $150 billion entertainment giant to the evil galactic empire itself. Well, the Mouse House isn’t afraid to embrace that ominous image. The company’s Epcot theme park near Orlando, Florida, has transformed its famous Spaceship Earth—the globelike structure that serves as the park’s centerpiece—into a Death Star. The change is only temporary, but still. The Orlando Sentinel has more on the promotional stunt, or you can watch the video below.