This brain-controlled robotic hand could help people with certain types of spinal injuries 

Researchers have developed a low-cost robotic hand that helps people with quadriplegia—the loss of motor function in the arms and legs—perform everyday tasks. The device was tested on six patients in Spain, with the results published today in the journal Science Robotics. Subjects wore a special cap that measured brain activity and eye movements and sent signals to the robotic hand, which was worn like a glove over the patients’ hands. Using the device, patients were able to perform tasks like grasping a bottle, eating with a fork, and handing over a credit card. The researchers say the hand is an improvement on existing devices that require implants or more complicated maintenance. Read the full study here.