Why 2017 could be tough for VR sales

There’s been lots of talk over the last year—including here—about how big the virtual reality industry will be in coming years. The most recent figures suggest it could be worth as much as $38 billion a year by 2026 .

But we’re a long way off from that, and if a report from DigiTimes is correct, the VR industry could be in for tough sledding in the immediate future. That’s because, although every major VR platform—Google Cardboard, Samsung’s Gear VR, Google’s Daydream View, Sony’s PlayStation VR, the Oculus Rift, and HTC’s Vive—is now on the market, sales are below expectations, DigiTimes wrote. There’s also still not enough high-quality content to attract masses of buyers. And VR costs lot to use—even if the hardware isn’t expensive, you need pricey computing power. So, while the industry may well blossom in the future, 2017 may not be the year we see hockey-stick growth.

[Photo: Flickr user Web Summit]