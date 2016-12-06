Spotify now lets you stream the hits straight to your Sonos speakers

Of all the perks of owning a Sonos home audio system—superior sound quality, wireless multi-room audio functionality—the freedom to stream music from any app has not been one of them. But that’s changing: Spotify is now officially integrated with Sonos’s platform, enabling Sonos owners to stream music directly from the Spotify app to their wireless hi-fi system. Previously, Sonos users were locked into the company’s own proprietary app, a restriction that has grown a bit tiresome as other music apps have evolved. Two years ago, Sonos unveiled a similar integration with Google Play Music. Presumably, there will be more of these partnerships to come.