Boeing’s pricey Air Force One contract is for a plane that Trump would probably never ride on

President-elect Donald Trump made big headlines today when he demanded that the government’s contract with Boeing to build the next Air Force One—which Trump claimed was worth $4 billion—should be canceled, despite the current presidential planes being 30 years old. “The plane is totally out of control,” Trump told reporters, according to the Washington Post. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money, but not that much money.”