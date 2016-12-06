advertisement
Steel beams rise at Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin facility: photos 

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Steel beams are going up at the construction site for Jeff Bezos‘s new rocket factory in New Glenn, Florida, as a part of his commercial spacecraft and flight venture Blue Origin. The factory will occupy 750,000 square feet once it’s fully built. Below are pictures of the facility in progress and the mockup of what it will look like when construction finishes sometime before the end of 2017.


