Afternoon intel: SeaWorld layoffs loom, Trump wings it, Snap Inc. goes deep 

• SeaWorld Entertainment said today it will cut about 320 jobs across its 12 theme parks in a round of restructuring. The embattled company has struggled with its public image since the release of the documentary Blackfish in 2013.

• President-elect Donald Trump urged the U.S. government to cancel its contract with Boeing for a new Air Force One, one of the biggest symbols of the presidency.

• Steel beams are being constructed at Jeff Bezos‘s in-progress rocket factory in New Glenn, Florida. Check out some pics here.

• According to new data from the Program for International Student Assessment, U.S. test scores show students lagging in the practical application of math, which is a pretty relevant skill to have in today’s world.

• Snap Inc. is hiring more 3D animators and engineers, possibly signaling a greater emphasis on gaming or augmented reality.

• NASA‘s annual Spinoff report highlights better golf clubs, self-driving tractors among products helped by NASA research.