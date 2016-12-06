Rebecca Minkoff blings out Chandon bottles for the holidays

Minkoff is having a busy year. In addition to keeping her booming clothing and accessories brand growing, she’s creating state-of-the-art Fashion Week experiences, and serving as a judge on the Project Runway: Fashion Startup. To top it all off, she’s now also a wine bottle designer for Chandon.

She’s created two limited edition bottles with her classic metallic stud pattern, retailing between $20 to $24. This collaboration will help Chandon with it’s efforts to make sparkling wines more accessible to younger consumers. These bottles are designed to Instagram-ready during the holidays.