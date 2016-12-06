Glenfiddich creates an experimental beer-flavored scotch

The brand, which was founded in Speyside Scotland in 1886, recently launched the Experimental Series, where it formulates whiskies that break some of the traditions in the industry.

First up: the very first single malt scotch whisky finished in India Pale Ale beer casks. The idea for the drink came about when Glenfiddich’s malt master Brian Kinsman met brewer Seb Jones, and decided to collaborate on a new beverage. The experiment resulted in a scotch with hoppy and citrus notes, and a distinctive overall flavor.