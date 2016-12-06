Skin Laundry has quietly become the Drybar of facials

The laser and light therapy facial brand first opened in Santa Monica in 2013 with a concept much like Drybar’s: customers can stop in for a relaxing 15-minute treatment in an airy beach house-inspired salon. It claims its technology provides a deep skin cleaning, while also reducing acne and wrinkles.

Three years on, Skin Laundry has 15 locations around world, including London’s West End and Tribeca, and is planning to continue growing in 2017. Much like Drybar, it has its own product line that allows customers to bring the experience home. It is already available at Anthropologie and starting in January, the full line launches on Sephora.com and a smaller selection of cleansers will be available at Sephora stores.