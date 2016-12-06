You can still get Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition—at Urban Outfitters’ flash sale today

Ever since Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition, a version of its 1985 classic console, went on sale on November 11, gaming fanatics have snapped them up and they quickly sold out. Even Walmart sold out of the consoles when it did some flash sales last month. But don’t despair—the NES Classic Edition is still available at Urban Outfitters, which is doing a flash sale on Tuesday but only online, where the consoles are selling for $60.

[Photo: Nintendo]