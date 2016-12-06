Morning intel: Facebook struggles with fake news, Ikea ups its parental leave

• A Republican presidential elector in Texas said he would not vote for Donald Trump , despite his pledge to follow his state’s popular vote, because he says Trump “shows daily he is not qualified for the office.”

• Facebook is testing a reporting tool that will let users flag links to misleading or untrue articles. The social network has faced criticism in recent months over the proliferation of so-called fake news on its platform.

• The European Union’s chief negotiator of Brexit said the United Kingdom must reach a deal to leave the EU by October 2018.

• Swedish furniture maker Ikea said it will offer its U.S. employees—including hourly workers—up to 4 months of paid parental leave.