Morning intel: Facebook struggles with fake news, Ikea ups its parental leave

• A Republican presidential elector in Texas said he would not vote for Donald Trump, despite his pledge to follow his state’s popular vote, because he says Trump “shows daily he is not qualified for the office.”
• Facebook is testing a reporting tool that will let users flag links to misleading or untrue articles. The social network has faced criticism in recent months over the proliferation of so-called fake news on its platform.
• The European Union’s chief negotiator of Brexit said the United Kingdom must reach a deal to leave the EU by October 2018.
• Swedish furniture maker Ikea said it will offer its U.S. employees—including hourly workers—up to 4 months of paid parental leave.