Ikea to offer U.S. employees up to 4 months of paid parental leave

Starting on January 1, Ikea’s U.S. employees will get up to four months of paid parental leave under a new policy that is unusually generous for chain retailers, reports the Wall Street Journal. Of the chain’s 13,000 workers in the U.S., those who’ve worked there for at least a year will get their full base pay for the first 6 weeks and half of their base pay for the next 6 weeks of leave. And those who’ve worked at Ikea for three or more years will get 8 weeks of full pay and another 8 weeks for half their base pay. Sounds impressive—until you realize that back in Sweden, the chain’s employees get 68 weeks of paid parental leave.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens