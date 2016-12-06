Ikea to offer U.S. employees up to 4 months of paid parental leave

Starting on January 1, Ikea’s U.S. employees will get up to four months of paid parental leave under a new policy that is unusually generous for chain retailers, reports the Wall Street Journal. Of the chain’s 13,000 workers in the U.S., those who’ve worked there for at least a year will get their full base pay for the first 6 weeks and half of their base pay for the next 6 weeks of leave. And those who’ve worked at Ikea for three or more years will get 8 weeks of full pay and another 8 weeks for half their base pay. Sounds impressive—until you realize that back in Sweden, the chain’s employees get 68 weeks of paid parental leave.