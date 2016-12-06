Theranos revealed some of its confidential investors because it forgot to BCC them on an email

Reporting on the criminal and civil investigations into whether Theranos misled investors and regulators about its technology and operations, the Wall Street Journal notes that the company unwittingly disclosed the names of some of their investors via a recent email sent to them because whoever sent the email forgot to BCC everybody:
According to stock-purchase agreements filed by Theranos, investor names aren’t disclosed by the company because of confidentiality agreements. However, Theranos included 132 email addresses in an update it addressed to “Theranos investors” last Thursday, according to copies of the email reviewed by the Journal. Recipients included representatives of the Walton family, whose patriarch, Sam Walton, founded Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Other investors who received the email include some relatives of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes; representatives of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Kraft Group; a director of E. Oppenheimer & Son, Hank Slack; Italian industrialist John Elkann ‘s Exor Inc; and an executive of Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa SA B, founded by billionaire Carlos Slim.