Tim Cook says Apple Watch sales growth is “off the charts”

After an IDC report said the Apple Watch’s share of the wearable market fell to just 5%, Apple CEO Tim Cook has stepped in to do some damage control, reports Reuters. Without specifically addressing the market share data IDC asserted, Cook, in an email to Reuters, said that Apple Watch “sales growth is off the charts.” From his email:
“Our data shows that Apple Watch is doing great and looks to be one of the most popular holiday gifts this year. Sales growth is off the charts. In fact, during the first week of holiday shopping, our sell-through of Apple Watch was greater than any week in the product’s history. And as we expected, we’re on track for the best quarter ever for Apple Watch.”