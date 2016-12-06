Facebook is quietly testing a tool to fight fake news

The tool was reported by three users on Twitter, reports the Guardian. It showed users a link to an article from Rolling Stone, the Philadelphia Inquirer, or Chortle and asked them to decide to what extent do they think the link’s title “withholds key details of the story.” Users can click one of five options ranging from “not at all” to “completely.” It’s not clear how or if Facebook will act on the data it’s collecting, says the Guardian, but the limited test is a sign that shows Facebook knows it needs to respond to the growing criticism of the fake news stories permeating its site.