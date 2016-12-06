New Instagram features aim to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative

For many folks, Instagram is a warm, welcoming refuge from the harsh realities of life. But any community with more than half a billion members has to contend with instances of unpleasantness, harassment, or people simply seeing stuff they’d prefer not to see. Which is why the company is getting ready to roll out these tweaks:

• Just as on Facebook, users will be able to “like” a comment by tapping a heart next to it—which, according to Instagram, will make the general atmosphere on the site more positive and supportive.

• If you don’t want comments at all on a particular photo you’re posting, you will be able to turn them off.

• Users with private accounts that are viewable only by approved members can remove individual followers at will. (Currently you can only do that by blocking them altogether.)