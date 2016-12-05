Walter Scott mistrial shows difficulty in convicting cops, even with video evidence

If you’ve been keeping track at home, you probably weren’t all that surprised by the news today that the jury deadlocked in the trial of Michael Slager, the South Carolina cop who shot Walter Scott , resulting in a mistrial. This despite video evidence that Slager shot Scott in the back as he ran away.

Although prosecutors say they may continue to pursue charges, the outcome is just the latest proof of how hard it is to hold police who shoot unarmed civilians accountable, and probably reinforces in many people’s minds that cops are held to a different standard than the rest of us when it comes to using deadly force, especially in light of similar outcomes in other cases in South Carolina, Ohio, Maryland, and other states.