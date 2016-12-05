Watch Virgin Galactic’s new spaceship complete its first glide flight 

Watch out, SpaceX: Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic has a new spaceship, and it just completed its first glide flight. The new SpaceShipTwo, named VSS Unity, made the crucial test flight on Saturday over California’s Mojave Desert. The craft was carried into the air by its mothership and released—gliding for 10 minutes by itself and landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Further glide flights will be conducted before the craft moves on to rocket-powered flights, the Associated Press reports. Virgin suffered a major setback in 2014 when one of its spaceships broke up and crashed.

Fast Company recently caught up with Branson at an event in New York, where he talked about wanting to challenge some of President-elect Donald Trump‘s “worst ideas.” Read the full interview here.

[Photo: Virgin Galactic]