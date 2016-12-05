Meet the forensic scientist hired to help Sotheby’s in the battle against fake art

We’ve been hearing a lot about fake news lately, but fake art is pretty big a problem, too. It’s soooo big, in fact, that Sotheby’s has decided to create its own forensic unit to help spot fraudulent artworks. The famed auction house said today it has acquired the Massachusetts-based laboratory Orion Analytical and will fold the firm into a newly created Scientific Research Department. Orion’s owner, art-fraud specialist James Martin, will lead the department as Sotheby’s director of scientific research, adding a more substantial investigative layer to Sotheby’s attribution and validation process.