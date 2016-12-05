Startup founders think 2017 will be a good year for tech IPOs 

First Round Capital surveyed hundreds of startup founders and CEOs to see what they think the environment will be like in the coming year. The results are optimistic. Nine out of 10 startup leaders said they think now is a good time to start a company.

They also see 2017 as a good time to sell or go public. About 43% of startup founders and CEOs think there’s more opportunity for an exit, up from 33% last year. Roughly the same percentage think there will be more tech IPOs and mergers and acquisitions over the next 18 months. While 42% think they could be building the next billion-dollar company (and another 18% think they’re definitely “raising a unicorn”), a third of all those surveyed don’t intend to take their own companies public.