Leap Motion bringing hand-tracking to mobile VR

One of the biggest differences between high-end, tethered, virtual reality systems like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and mobile platforms like Samsung’s Gear VR is the far more immersive experience the pricier rigs offer by tracking users’ hands, incorporating them into games and other content.

San Francisco’s Leap Motion wants to do away with that difference, and today it said it is getting ready to ship its mobile VR platform, a combination of hardware and software meant to make it possible to track users’ hands with untethered devices. In a blog post, Leap Motion CTO David Holz said its reference design, which it will be making available to mobile VR headset manufacturers, is capable of tracking 180 degrees by 180 degrees.