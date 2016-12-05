Startups say the tech industry will reflect U.S. diversity by 2030, but pathway is unclear

Companies surveyed as part of First Round Capital’s startup report say they believe tech-industry employment will reflect the diverse makeup of the United States by 2030. However, steps toward that 14-year goal are noticeably lacking, according to the survey.

When asked if their company has a strategy around diversity and inclusion, 54% of startup founders and CEOs said they had an informal policy; only 14% had a written plan. It’s no surprise, then, that 60% of these startups had all-male boards and 50% of them had teams composed predominantly of men. Talking about being diverse is not the same, it seems, as actually making diverse hires. But then again, outsized expectations are fairly common among this group of founders. Roughly one-fifth believe they’re building billion dollar companies.