Amazon Go is a brilliant tweaking of the convenience store

If you were going to reinvent the grocery store, where would you start? Today Amazon unveiled its vision for just that, and it’s built entirely around your mobile phone.

At Amazon Go, just swipe a code on your mobile phone on your way into the store to get started. Every item you remove from the shelf is automatically added to your virtual shopping cart. This requires some impressive technology, which Amazon teases in the video released today as a mix of “computer vision” along with “deep learning algorithms” and “sensor fusion much like you’d find in self-driving cars.” The result is that once you’ve grabbed your groceries and put them into your bag, you simply walk out of the place—no lines, no cash registers, the bill goes straight to your Amazon account.

The concept is due to arrive in 2017 in Seattle, and will only be available to Amazon employees in the beta program until then. Watch the entire video here.