Afternoon intel: Is Mr. Kushner going to Washington?

• Austrian far-right candidate Norbert Hofer has conceded the presidency to Alexander Van der Bellen. As CNN notes , Hofer would have been the first “far-right head of state in Western Europe since the end of World War II.”

• Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly looking for homes in Washington, D.C., which isn’t a good sign for people against nepotism.

• Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will be the next chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, leaving his current role on the Communications and Technology subcommittee open.

• Social activist and New York Daily News writer Shaun King has launched an “Injustice Boycott” of cities and companies that have kept silent on issues like racial inequality.

• Amazon has a new venture called Amazon Go, a physical store where the items that shoppers put into their cart are synced with a virtual cart—and you don’t have to wait in line or go through the checkout. It’s all online.