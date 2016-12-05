advertisement
Afternoon intel: Is Mr. Kushner going to Washington?

By Claire Dodson

• Austrian far-right candidate Norbert Hofer has conceded the presidency to Alexander Van der Bellen. As CNN notes, Hofer would have been the first “far-right head of state in Western Europe since the end of World War II.”  

• Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly looking for homes in Washington, D.C., which isn’t a good sign for people against nepotism

• Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will be the next chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, leaving his current role on the Communications and Technology subcommittee open

Social activist and New York Daily News writer Shaun King has launched an “Injustice Boycott” of cities and companies that have kept silent on issues like racial inequality. 

Amazon has a new venture called Amazon Go, a physical store where the items that shoppers put into their cart are synced with a virtual cart—and you don’t have to wait in line or go through the checkout. It’s all online. 

