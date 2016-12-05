What’s happening with Silicon Valley’s annual diversity reports?

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that, going forward, we can probably expect those reports to come a bit less regularly. Both Twitter and Pinterest, for example, will publish their diversity figures this month—16 months after their previous reports. Salesforce has also delayed its report, as well as eBay, whose last diversity breakdown was released in April 2015.

According to Tracy Chou, the former Pinterest engineer who kicked off the diversity-transparency movement and now runs Project Include, a diversity advocacy group, tech companies are starting to shift their focus more toward changing flawed internal hiring and cultural practices, rather than look to statistics as the singular benchmark for closing the diversity gap. Apparently, it’s taken some high-profile embarrassments on that end—including Intel‘s August revelation that minority hiring hadn’t budged in 18 months, despite a much-lauded $300 million pledge—to spur a shift in strategy.