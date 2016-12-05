advertisement
Morning intel: Uber building an AI lab, victory for #NoDAPL

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

The popular Twitter account of a young girl living in rebel-held Aleppo, Syria, vanished Sunday night. With the help of her mother, 7-year-old Bana Alabed had been tweeting about life in the war-torn city. The BBC reports that the account’s final tweet, from Bana’s mother, read: “We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye. – Fatemah.”

• In a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the U.S. Army said it would investigate other routes for an oil pipeline that was set to be built near reservation land. A months-long protest movement has sought to block the pipeline, which opponents said could contaminate drinking water.

Uber is assembling an artificial intelligence research lab that will work to improve ride algorithms and develop self-driving car technology, Bloomberg reports.

• President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and one of Trump’s GOP primary rivals, to be the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

David Sacks is resigning as CEO Zenefits. Sacks will stay on as chairman of the struggling HR software startup.

• The death toll has risen to 33 after a fire at an artists’ warehouse in Oakland, California. The blaze began during a concert Friday night, trapping dozens of people.

