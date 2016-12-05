Morning intel: Uber building an AI lab, victory for #NoDAPL

• The popular Twitter account of a young girl living in rebel-held Aleppo, Syria, vanished Sunday night. With the help of her mother, 7-year-old Bana Alabed had been tweeting about life in the war-torn city. The BBC reports that the account’s final tweet, from Bana’s mother, read: “We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye. – Fatemah.”

• In a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the U.S. Army said it would investigate other routes for an oil pipeline that was set to be built near reservation land. A months-long protest movement has sought to block the pipeline, which opponents said could contaminate drinking water.

• Uber is assembling an artificial intelligence research lab that will work to improve ride algorithms and develop self-driving car technology, Bloomberg reports.

• President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and one of Trump’s GOP primary rivals, to be the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

• David Sacks is resigning as CEO Zenefits. Sacks will stay on as chairman of the struggling HR software startup.

• The death toll has risen to 33 after a fire at an artists’ warehouse in Oakland, California. The blaze began during a concert Friday night, trapping dozens of people.