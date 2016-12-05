What is #PizzaGate?

In short, it’s the latest completely fake news story being pushed by some members of the racist, far-right fringe movement dubbed “alt-right.” #PizzaGate is a conspiracy theory that alleges that a pedophile ring involving high-level members of the Democratic Party is being run from the basement of a pizzeria in Washington, D.C. , explains the BBC . Here are the main points:

• In November, some users on extremist boards on the site 4chan started posting speculation about the people mentioned in John Podesta’s emails, which were leaked by WikiLeaks. Podesta was Clinton’s campaign chairman.

• They honed in on one name in particular: James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C. He is also a big Democratic donor.

• Alefantis’s pizza restaurant has modern art on its walls, of which Alefantis sometimes posted pictures on his Instagram feed. Some of the art has images of children in it.

• From this, 4chan users fabricated a conspiracy that claimed a pedophile sex ring was being run from the basement of the pizza shop.

• After the conspiracy grabbed the attention of some users on 4chan, it spread to other similar extremist websites and then to Reddit. In November alone, the #PizzaGate hashtag was tweeted more than a million times.

• Since then, Alefantis and the Comet Ping Pong staff have received serious threats, including death threats.