All the latest on the Dakota Access pipeline

On Sunday the Army announced its Army Corps of Engineers would not grant the permit for the Dakota Access pipeline to drill under the Missouri River , effectively stopping the DAPL in its tracks, reports the Guardian . The news was hailed as a major victory for both environmentalists and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation lies just half a mile of the proposed pipeline. Concerned parties feared the pipeline could burst, affecting the local water supply. While the news is a victory, it’s important to note:

• Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners, the firms behind the pipeline, can sue to overturn the Army’s decision.

• Trump could try to overturn the Army’s decision when he comes into office.

• Energy Transfer Partners has issued a statement saying they and SLP “are fully committed to ensuring that this vital project is brought to completion and fully expect to complete construction of the pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around Lake Oahe. Nothing this administration has done today changes that in any way.”

Still, the announcement from the Army was greeted with celebration at the protest site and across social media:

The oil pipeline is being rerouted! Don’t ever let them tell you your voice/protest doesn’t matter #NoDAPL #DAPL pic.twitter.com/BcccwCVcE0 — sabreigha (@sabreigha) December 4, 2016

Today’s @usarmy announcement underscores that tribal rights are essential components to analysis of #DAPL going forward.SJ pic.twitter.com/2VAiubBTLL — Sally Jewell (@SecretaryJewell) December 4, 2016

#NoDAPL celebrators at #standingrock will wake up to a shock. #DAPL owner says it’s going forward with pipeline under Missouri River! pic.twitter.com/Td3YEHYyeL — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) December 5, 2016