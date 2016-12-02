Key analyst: Apple wants to de-emphasize Jobs-style hit-making

Speaking at a UBS conference, noted Apple analyst Horace Dediu said Apple’s heritage as a maker of world-changing hit products might be harming Apple’s employees . The legacy of Steve Jobs , he suggests, may be hard to live up to for current Applers.

“That’s not to say they’re not going to have more hits, but they don’t want the company to be seen as a hits business. One of the big audiences that Tim [Cook] has is actually internal employee morale. I think the hit-driven mind-set is demoralizing internally, and there is a concerted effort to tone down this ‘Let’s hit home runs’ mind-set.”

Or it may be that Apple is coming to a point in its history when revolutionary new products are less important than the services it sells through them. With more than a billion pieces of hardware already in use around the world, Apple would probably like each of them to be like little vending machines for services like iTunes and iCloud, and like little ATM machines for Apple.