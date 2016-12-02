Fintech companies can soon get limited-purpose federal bank charters 

The Office of the Comptroller of Currency says it will grant fintech companies limited-purpose federal bank charters. With a charter of this nature, fintech companies can roll out products and services nationwide more easily.

“We believe that companies that offer banking products and services should have the choice to become national banks if they wish to do so,” said head of the Currency Comptroller’s office, Thomas Curry at the Georgetown University Law Center. While this marks good news for fintech startups, banks are nervous. The Independent Community Bankers of America expressed concern that new fintech companies would not be as tightly regulated under the charter—giving them a competitive advantage. To that, Curry said this: