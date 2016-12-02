How GE Healthcare is using magnets to cut down on liquid helium 

Now, this is cool. The health care arm of manufacturing giant GE has come up with a potential solution to the helium shortage (note: some describe the fear about the shortage as “ overblown “). With many fearing that we’re running out of the noble gas, which is essential for the functioning of medical equipment like MRIs, GE has designed a magnet-based alternative called “Freelium.”

The machine uses super-conducting magnets to take high-definition images of the patient’s brain, tissue, and organs. Today, it requires thousands of liters of liquid helium to keep the magnets super cold, GE tells me. Freelium is designed to require only 20 liters.

Check out the technology in action: