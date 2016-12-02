advertisement
Small Token Registry allows you to ask for donations to your charity instead of presents

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

If you want to avoid getting another ugly pajama set for Christmas, you might consider getting the Small Token Registry app, which allows you  to create a wish list of your favorite causes, which are neatly organized by categories such as women, refugees, animals, and education. 100% of the proceeds donated goes directly to the charities; the app does not take a cut. 

Celebrities sometimes use the site to draw attention to causes. Today, for instance, actress Sophia Bush announced she is using the platform to support of The Girl Project. 

A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:21am PST

