Afternoon intel: diversity in tech, glamp dreams, Trump’s faulty tower

• Security costs for Melania and Barron Trump to live in Trump Tower instead of the White House would be an “unsustainable” burden on city funds, members of the New York City Council argue.
• Washington, D.C., has released its first “Pathways to Inclusion Report,” aimed at making the city a more diverse tech hub.
• Insurance startup Zenefits isn’t doing so well. BuzzFeed reports the company had a loss of $204.5 million in the last fiscal year, in addition to its ongoing regulatory scandal.
• The unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nine years, with just 4.6% of Americans without jobs.
• Plan your ultimate glamping trip in the deserts of Morocco with this new service from luxury travel company Black Tomato.