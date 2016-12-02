Afternoon intel: diversity in tech, glamp dreams, Trump’s faulty tower

• Security costs for Melania and Barron Trump to live in Trump Tower instead of the White House would be an “unsustainable” burden on city funds , members of the New York City Council argue.

• Washington, D.C., has released its first “Pathways to Inclusion Report,” aimed at making the city a more diverse tech hub.

• Insurance startup Zenefits isn’t doing so well. BuzzFeed reports the company had a loss of $204.5 million in the last fiscal year, in addition to its ongoing regulatory scandal.

• The unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in nine years, with just 4.6% of Americans without jobs.

• Plan your ultimate glamping trip in the deserts of Morocco with this new service from luxury travel company Black Tomato.