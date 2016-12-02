Trump Tower security costs are “unsustainable” for New York City, officials warn

Two members of the New York City Council are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to use federal funds—not city resources—to pay for ongoing security and protection costs at his Manhattan residence. Trump’s wife and son will continue to live at the Fifth Avenue high rise instead of moving to the White House during Trump’s forthcoming term—a decision city officials say creates an undue financial burden on New York taxpayers and residents, particularly those who live in the neighborhood. Nearby businesses are also being negatively impacted.
Melissa Mark-Viverito, the council’s speaker, released the following statement.
“His refusal to base transition operations out of the nation’s capital has placed an unprecedented financial and logistical strain on our city and its first responders, and it is simply unsustainable. I commend the NYPD for their professionalism, but it is time for a guarantee from the President-elect that their work is not being performed at the expense of City safety elsewhere and in the future.”
Mark-Viverito and fellow council member Dan Garodnick launched a petition yesterday. It already has more than a thousand signatures.