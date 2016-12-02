Trump Tower security costs are “unsustainable” for New York City, officials warn

Melissa Mark-Viverito, the council’s speaker, released the following statement.

“His refusal to base transition operations out of the nation’s capital has placed an unprecedented financial and logistical strain on our city and its first responders, and it is simply unsustainable. I commend the NYPD for their professionalism, but it is time for a guarantee from the President-elect that their work is not being performed at the expense of City safety elsewhere and in the future.”