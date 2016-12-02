This university is sending out acceptance letters via Snapchat

Forget waiting for an acceptance letter in the mail. Potential students of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay can find out if they’ve been admitted to the University via Snapchat .

When a student gets an acceptance letter, they have to either screenshot the message or send the university a selfie back to let them know they’ve received it.

Students will still, of course, receive a traditional welcome packet in the mail, but if they’re one of the members of Gen Z that’s always on Snapchat, they’ll likely see their acceptance there first.

[Photo: Flickr user Maurizio Pesce]