This university is sending out acceptance letters via Snapchat

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Forget waiting for an acceptance letter in the mail. Potential students of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay can find out if they’ve been admitted to the University via Snapchat.

When a student gets an acceptance letter, they have to either screenshot the message or send the university a selfie back to let them know they’ve received it.

Students will still, of course, receive a traditional welcome packet in the mail, but if they’re one of the members of Gen Z that’s always on Snapchat, they’ll likely see their acceptance there first.

[Photo: Flickr user Maurizio Pesce]

