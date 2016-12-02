These private luxury pop-up hotels take glamping to a whole new level

Blink, a new service from the high-end travel company Black Tomato, allows you to stay in a custom-built hotel anywhere in the world. You can pick a spot anywhere in the world—from the Moroccan desert to a salt flat in Bolivia—and Blink will set up a dome, tent, yurt, or tropical villa especially for you. There will be beds, your personal choice of bath amenities, and room service. And of course, there will be a staff on hand to make sure you’re happy.

It takes between three to five months to turn your dream into a reality. And while the prices are variable, it could cost anywhere from $65,784 for a party of six to spend three nights in Morocco to $177,600 for six to spend four nights in Bolivia.

Read more on Bloomberg.

[Image via Black Tomato]