DigitalGlobe sent a newly improved satellite called the WorldView-4 into orbit last month. The company produces high-resolution imagery for the government, companies across many industries, and NGOs.

Today, it releases its first public photo from this new satellite. It is a close-up of the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, which will be the site of the Summer Olympic Games in 2020.

[Image via DigitalGlobe]