AT&T feels good about Time Warner merger after a chat with Donald Trump’s transition team: report

As a candidate, Donald Trump vowed to block the proposed mega-merger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. on the grounds that it would put power “in the hands of too few.” But after speaking with the president-elect’s transition team recently, the telecom giant is now confident that the merger will pass regulatory muster , according to the Financial Times , which cited sources close to the company.

Trump, of course, has been a fierce critic of CNN, which is part of Time Warner’s Turner unit, so it would stand to reason that he would resist doing the network any favors. But then—let’s be honest—his political rise was fueled in no small part by copious coverage on cable news, and as the old saying goes, one good turn deserves another.