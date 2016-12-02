Morning intel: Trump appoints Mattis, veterans join #NoDAPL protestors 

• Donald Trump has picked retired Marine general James N. Mattis as secretary of defense , which he announced last night in Ohio, during the first stop of his victory tour. Trump called Mattis “the closest thing we have to General George Patton.”

• Hundreds of veterans have started joining the Dakota Access Pipeline protestors; a total of about 2,000 veterans are expected to make their way to the protest camp. Their plan is to create a human wall to protect the protestors from the police.

• Facebook is reportedly working on an automated AI tool that would flag nudity, violence, and other offensive content in Live videos. Facebook had already been testing an automated system for detecting extremist content in videos.

• In a talent acquisition, Twitter has snapped up mobile app startup Yes, Inc., hiring its six employees and naming Yes CEO Keith Coleman Twitter’s new VP of product.

• Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is stepping down yet again after more than 20 years in the role. Schultz, who was originally appointed CEO in 1987, made the decision to leave Starbucks back in 2000 but was persuaded to return 8 years later.